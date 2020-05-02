|
John C. Oscovitch, 83, of Hazle Twp. passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hopsital-Hazleton.
He was born in Jeanesville, the son of the late Jacob (Jake Cooper) and Sophia (Mahasky) Oscovitch. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Sheppton.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served from 1955 to 1959 with the 70th OMS, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He was a 1954 graduate of Hazle Twp. High School. Prior to retiring, John was an ironworker working for U.S. Steel and Consolidated Fencing.
In his younger days, John was a avid golfer and great athlete. He loved spending time with his family, having coffee with his friends, sketching, woodworking and watching Clemson sports on TV.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dolores "Dolly" (Ancharski) Oscovitch; his daughter, Leslie Gartner and her husband, Pete, Middlesex, N.J.; and two grandchildren, Tracey Jae Gartner and Jake Cooper Gartner.
Due to coronavirus regulations, a Mass of Christian Burial will he celebrated at a later time with interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery., Hazleton. In these uncertain times, remember to hug your loved ones.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 2, 2020