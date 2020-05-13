|
|
John C. Weigand, husband, father, brother, 82, of Second Street, Weatherly, passed away on Monday at Sacred Heart Hospice, Dunmore.
Born on Thursday, August 5, 1937, in Weatherly, the son of the late Lewis and Dorothy (Hartzog) Weigand.
John was also predeceased by sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Williams and Ruth Ann Tizekker; and brothers, Norman and Wayne Weigand.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 54 years, Patricia A. (Opert) Weigand; son, Eric Weigand, Hazle Twp.; daughter, Janette Bontempo, wife of Joseph, Yukon, Okla.
A 1955 graduate of Weatherly High School, John served valiantly in the United States Air Force for 20 years as a navigator, retiring as a major. John was meritoriously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism, Bronze Star and the Air Medal for meritorious service with fifth Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a member of the Hazleton V.F.W. and Mountain Top American Legion Post 0781. A talented carpenter, John operated a remodeling business in Weatherly for a number of years and used his talents to build the podium used at the Weatherly Legion Post #360. John and his friends, Mr. Younker and Mr. Feaster, where integral in obtaining the gazebo which stands on top of Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
John also worked for Bill's Discount Warehouse, Hazleton, for many years. A model train enthusiast, John collected H.O. trains. He was a member of the Anthracite Model Railroad Society of Hazleton, Carbon Train Club and served as a curator of the Weatherly Train Museum for a number of years.
An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting and fishing; however, over the last few years, he simply appreciated the beauty of the outdoors. John was often accompanied by his faithful companion, Bailey. John was an animal lover.
Pending arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, (570) 427-4231.
Upon the lifting of COVID-19 imposed restrictions, the family will announce a celebration of John's life with military honors bestowed and interment in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
Memorials in John's namecan be made to Weatherly Area Museum, 541 Fairview St., Weatherly, PA 18255.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 13, 2020