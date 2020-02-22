|
|
John Charles Zumar IV of Weatherly passed away at his home Wednesday.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Maria (McGowan) Zumar and the late John Charles Zumar III.
John grew up in Weatherly and was a 1994 graduate of Weatherly High School. During his high school career, he played saxophone for the high school marching band and sang in the chorus.
John was employed for 12 years at Office Max, Amazon for seven years, and recently was an extrusion operator at Amcor Rigid Plastics, formerly the Bemis Co.
He had a passion for music and played many instruments. He mastered playing the saxophone at an early age and was an accomplished guitarist, acoustic drummer and keyboard player.
His favorite musician was Ozzy Osbourne, the lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.
John enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid target shooter, hunter and fisherman. A true history buff, he had an ongoing fascination for things historical. His knowledge came from reading many books and watching many documentaries.
Most important to John was his darling daughter, Jaelyn. She was the light that shined in his heart. He would greet her always by calling her "Jay Bird" or "Pumpkin."
He took great pride in raising his daughter. He instilled in Jaelyn a love of music and recognized her talent at an early age. He taught her to play many instruments. She took that passion and became an accomplished musician in her own right.
There were countless activities they shared. One of their favorites was designing and replicating historic costumes for Halloween.
John will live in our hearts. When we lose someone we love, we learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.
Preceding John in death was his father, John Charles Zumar III.
In addition to his loving mother, Maria, he is survived by his treasured daughter, Jaelyn Brielle Curtis Zumar; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Donations in memory of John may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 22, 2020