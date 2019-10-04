|
John F. DeLuca, 75, of Hazle Twp. passed away Wednesday morning at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, where he had been a resident for the past three years.
Born in Hazleton on June 24, 1944, he was the son of the late John C. and Ann Marie (Belezza) DeLuca and spent most of his life in Hazleton.
Prior to his retirement, John had worked for General Foam, Valmont Industrial Park.
He was a member of Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church Hazleton.
He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife, the former Mary Goetsch, on May 19, 2006.
Surviving are two sons, Brian and his wife, Donna, Drums; and John, Hazle Twp.; a sister, Mary Ann Hines and her husband, William, Beaver Meadows; two nephews; and a niece.
His funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 4, 2019