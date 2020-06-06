|
|
John F. Tinari Sr., 68, of Sugarloaf Twp., formerly of Girardville and Schuylkill Haven, died Wednesday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born at the former Ashland State Hospital, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Catherine (Wood) Tinari. He was a 1971 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.
John retired after 25 years at Motor Trans in Hazleton, driving motor coach and taking senior groups to casinos, dinner shows and week vacations to various states. He then drove a shuttle bus for Bloomsburg University, driving students around campus, but not without his jokes and laughter to all groups. John was a member of Sons of American Legion, Hazleton, and a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Conyngham. John played his drums in many bands for years and then as a disc jockey, known as Logo DJ. John was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a brother, Joseph Tinari Jr.; and a sister, Joann Loftus.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Humes Tinari, with whom he just celebrated his 48th wedding anniversary on May 20; his daughters, Christine, wife of James Warcholak, York Haven; and Tracy Tinari, Schuylkill Haven; and son, John Tinari Jr. and his wife, Rachel, Paxtang. He also leaves seven beautiful grandchildren, who he loved, Kaitlyn Tinari; Ileina and Connor Weber; Brandon, Brian and Brooke Warcholak; and Aaron Tinari; a sister, Ruthann Onusconage and her husband, John, Wilburton; along with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Following COVID-19/CDC guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Monday at 11 a.m. at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. The Rev. Craig Zimmerman will officiate.
Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday at 9 a.m.
Visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book or for more information.
Hip Hip!
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 6, 2020