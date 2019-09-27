Home

Hazle Chapel - Hazleton
426 W. Broad St.
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8521
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hazle Chapel - Hazleton
426 W. Broad St.
Hazleton, PA 18201
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Hazle Chapel - Hazleton
426 W. Broad St.
Hazleton, PA 18201
John G. Hodgson Jr.

John G. Hodgson Jr. Obituary
The funeral for John G. Hodgson Jr., of Grant Street, Hazleton, who died Sunday at his home, was held Thursday from the Hazle Chapel of Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.

Rev. Wayne Lupole, of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton, presided over the service and offered final prayers of committal at the graveside in Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.

Also at the graveside, members of the Drums American Legion Post 795 honored their friend and departed brother by according military rights.

Those members taking part in the service were Walter James, chaplain; Robert Ray, commander; Floyd Roby, bugler; George Yatsko, first vice commander; Ronald Zimmerman, sergeant at arms and John Babula, Thomas Hunsinger, Thomas Mundie, Joseph O'Donnell, Charles Parsons, Tony Pizzi, Paul Yamarik and Dave Yeager.

Serving as pallbearers were Walter James, Charles Parsons, Robert Benjamin, Donald Weaver, Dave Yeager and Ben Hartzell.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 27, 2019
