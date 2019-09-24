|
|
John George Hodgson Jr., 89, of Grant Street, Hazleton, died Sunday at his home.
Born in Freeland on July 1, 1930, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Opiary) Hodgson Sr. and was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton.
He was a 1948 graduate of Freeland High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
John began his career at Bell Telephone and after over 30 years and several company name changes, retired from AT&T as a service technician.
Active in Freemasonry, John was a member of the Hazle Azalea Fellowship Lodge 327 Free and Associated Masons and was a lifetime member of both the American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 15040. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 795, Drums, where he took an active part in serving on the Military Funeral Detail.
John held membership in several sportsman clubs and loved spending time with his sons and friends hunting and fishing. He was also a skilled woodworker and craftsman and an avid NASCAR fan.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife of 64 years, Betty R. (Lutz) Hodgson; son, Mark Hodgson; son, John Hodgson; and brother, Robert Hodgson.
Surviving are his son, Terry Hodgson and wife, Karen, Macungie; and granddaughter, Laurie Hodgson and her fiancée, Philip Padalino, New Tripoli.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from the Hazle Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 426 W. Broad St., Hazleton. The Rev. Wayne Lupole will preside. Burial will take place in Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.
Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hazle Chapel.
Memorial donations to the Drums Legion 795, P.O. Box 132, Drums, PA 18222 are welcomed by the family.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guest book on the funeral home's website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 24, 2019