John Gerlach of Stratford, Conn., passed away in his home May 10.
He was born in McAdoo and was the son of the late John and Mary (Meshinsky) Gerlach.
He graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1950. A graduate of Drexel University and Wharton School of Business, he served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant junior grade.
John was a vice president of General Mills and president of Horn & Hardart. After retiring, he taught at Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, Conn.
He is survived by three children; seven grandchildren; and his two sisters, Geraldine (Joseph) Urban, Stratford, Conn.; and Anna Mary (John) Mauro, Hometown.
Mass will be celebrated at a later time with burial in St. Kunegunda's Cemetery, McAdoo.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 20, 2020