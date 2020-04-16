|
John "Jerry" Hludzik of West Chester died peacefully Sunday in the presence of his beloved wife, Annie Sheafer Hludzik.
He is survived by his son, Eli Hludzik; daughter, Abby Falberg; stepdaughter, Tyler Ottinger; and his grandchildren, Avery Hludzik and Jacob and Zachary Falberg. He is also survived by Barbara Budda, mother to Eli and Abby; his niece, Nikole Bean, and her children; and his brother's love, Mary Ann Mahon.
Jerry will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, great friend and talented musician.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and parents, John and Irene Hludzik.
Jerry was born and raised in Jeddo and attended MMI Preparatory school, Freeland.
His love for music started with the Beatles and from there he lived his dream.
Jerry heralded from the NEPA music scene, of which he was always very proud. He began his multi-talented guitarist, bassist, singer, songwriter and producer career with the bands The Odd Power; Happiness; and Moses. Jerry joined the band The Buoys for their Billboard top 40 hit "Timothy." Together with his brother in music, Bill Kelly, they formed the Jerry-Kelly band and joined Epic Records. From there, the band Dakota was realized and signed to Columbia and MCA Records. Dakota joined the band Queen for The Game Tour and considered members of the band Chicago to be lifelong friends and collaborators. Additional bands include Pony Express and Secret City. One of Jerry's favorite projects was recording "Give Love For Christmas" as a fundraiser to support the Runaway Hotline.
He continued writing, recording and performing as a solo artist and kept Dakota alive through decades with his relentless spirit and unwavering work ethic until his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia accelerated. He saved everything, giving his fans and loved ones an endless resource of treasures to remember him by. Jerry is regarded and respected as an artist worldwide.
A special thank you to the caring staff of Exton Active Day, Willow Tree Hospice and Newport Meadows for supporting Jerry in his final days. Thank you to everyone who graced Jerry with their presence at the "Jammin For Jerry" benefit concert. He is forever grateful for you all.
A private burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerry Hludzik Memorial Songwriters Fund at gofundme.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 16, 2020