John J. Callavini, 77, of Tresckow died early Saturday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late John and Rita (Osifat) Callavini.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Prior to retiring, he was employed at Jeddo Highland Coal Co.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Geraldine Eisenman and Donna Montz.
He is survived by his wife, the former Joan Haber; children, John J. Callavini Jr., Tresckow; and Candace Highland and her husband, Scott, Lehighton; sisters, Rita Hawk and her husband, Thomas, Bath; Lori Beers and her husband, Terry, Northampton; Caroline Lato and her husband, Reno, Whitehall; four grandchildren, Hunter and Logan Highland and Julia and Jacqueline Callavini; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020