John J. Chaya

John J. Chaya Obituary
John J. Chaya, "Jake," 67, of Apple Valley, Minn., passed away Friday.

Jake was born Dec. 7, 1951, in Hazelton, to Thaddeus and Jean Chaya.

He graduated from Hazelton High School in 1969.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, John.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Beth; children, Benjamin, Scott (Leanne), and Adrienne Chaya; brothers, Paul (Jean) and Tom (Lynn) Chaya, and by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Road 42 East, Burnsville, Minn., with visitation Tuesday from 4 from 8 p.m. at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. South, Burnsville, Minn., phone 952-894-5080, also 1½ hours prior to the service in church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Apple Valley Football and Steiger International, a global youth outreach program.

Condolences can be made at bwww.whitefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 18, 2019
