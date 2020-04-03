|
John J. Falatko, 93, of Hazleton died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Eckley, son of the late Joseph "Ganze" and Ann (Fedorshak) Falatko. He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton, and was a member of the Holy Name Society.
A graduate of Foster Twp. High School, Class of 1944, he played on the basketball team.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wyoming and the USS Dobler, attaining the rank of seaman 1st class.
Prior to retiring, he was a supervisor at Tung-Sol, Weatherly, and last worked at R.C.A.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Catherine Hysick, McAdoo, whom he married May 3, 1952; and his brother, Joseph Falatko.
He is survived by his two sons, John Falatko, Albrightsville; and Gerome Falatko, Reading; his sister, Anna Plaksa, Freeland; brother, Paul Falatko, Freeland; three grandchildren, Kevin Falatko, McKenna Falatko and Shawn Brophy; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current coronavirus regulations, funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family with interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 3, 2020