John J. "Jack" Kilker, 84, of Lost Creek passed away peacefully Friday morning at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Shenandoah on Dec. 22, 1934, he was a son of the late Anthony and Catharine Burns Kilker.



Jack was a union pipefitter for Local 254 and a trustee of Frackville Elks Lodge 1533. He was a graduate of West Mahanoy Twp. High School, a member of the former St. Mary Magdalene Church and a life member of Citizens Fire Company, both of Lost Creek.



He enjoyed his days at the Elks with his buddies and Saturday mornings at the Park Restaurant with the lunch bunch. He never met a car he couldn't fix, and spent many good times at his garage with his friends and family.



His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's many sporting events, which sometimes involved three games in three different towns in one day.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Julia Gay Kilker, on May 27, 2007; a sister, Margaret Cary; a brother, Thomas Kilker.



Jack is survived by a son, Anthony Kilker and wife, Melissa, Eagle Rock; daughter, Kathy, wife of Brian Wagner, Fountain Springs; seven grandchildren, Bobby, Mitchell and Sarah Wagner and Michael, Taylor, Kaci and Kyli Kilker; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Casimir Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the Sacred Worship Site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian as the celebrant.



Interment will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights.



A viewing will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations go to Brian Rooney, 30, a local U.S. Army veteran who is battling brain cancer, or Michael Stahl, 32, Jack's great-nephew, a teacher battling leukemia.



Donations will be accepted at the funeral home or in care of Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, 63 Kimber St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959, which is in charge of arrangements.

