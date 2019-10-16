|
John J. "Johnny" Nicolardi Sr., 84, of Drums died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Monday.
Born and raised in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John and Lena Orlando Nicolardi.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Lucille Kassock.
Johnny was an accomplished musician, playing in several area bands throughout his high school years.
Upon graduating from Hazleton Senior High School, Class of 1952, he immediately began his career at the Gerry Woodring store. He also worked at Power Electric Supply Co., All-Phase Electric Supply Co. and Friedman Electric, before retiring at the age of 80 after 70 years of work.
Anyone who knew Johnny knew that the three greatest passions in his life were his family, the Philadelphia Eagles and vacationing every year "down the shore" on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
He was a member of the Hazleton Unico Club and sat on the board of directors for the Police Athletic League. He also was a swimming instructor for PAL, as well as the chairman for its annual light bulb fund raising sale.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Jacqueline Wendel Nicolardi, Drums; son, John Nicolardi Jr., and wife, Eileen, Drums; daughter, Cathy Nicolardi and her husband, Mark Gatski, Danville; grandchildren, David Nicolardi, Portland, Ore.; Regina Nicolardi, White Haven; Amanda Winters, Austin, Texas; Christina Owings and her husband, Brad, Denver, Colo.; Angela King and her husband, Eric, Bloomsburg; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Riley Owings, Denver, Colo.; Téa and Jonathan King, Bloomsburg; brother-in-law, Thomas Kassock Sr., Hazleton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally Heaney and her husband, Marty, Hazleton; Anita Baldari and her husband, John, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Joseph Evanko officiating.
There will be no viewing prior to the service.
A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family.
A special thank you to Drs. Jodi Lanko and Yagoob Mohyuddin and the staff from Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care, kindness and compassion during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to Penn Medicine Development, Attention: Amyloid Clinic, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 16, 2019