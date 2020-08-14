Home

John J. Rusnock Sr.

John J. Rusnock Sr. Obituary

John J. Rusnock Sr., 73, of White Haven passed away Thursday morning in Geisinger South Hospice Unit.

He was born in Hazleton, son of the late John A. and Anna (Mehalko) Rusnock.

A veteran, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as his two brothers did. He served honorably during the Vietnam era while stationed in California with the Strategic Air Command Regional Hospital, attaining the rank of sergeant. John served as a Cub Scout Den Leader, was active in sports, especially with his son, John, was an avid Steelers fan and was a member of the White Haven V.F.W. Prior to retiring, he was employed at Dorr-Oliver and was also a scrap metal dealer.

He is preceded in death by his two sons, whom he was a devoted father to, John J. Rusnock Jr. and Jason Christopher Rusnock; and a brother, Michael Mehalko.

He is survived by his fiancée, Kathleen Dunn, White Haven; a brother, Robert Rusnock and his wife, Ginger, Springridge, La.; two grandchildren, John J. Rusnock III and Joshua Michael Rusnock; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Friends and relatives may call Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. COVID-19 regulations will be followed.


