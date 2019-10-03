|
John J. Thompson Jr. of Hazleton passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at St. Luke Pavilion, where he had been a guest.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John J. Sr. and Irene (Dvorscak) Thompson.
John was a 1954 graduate of St. Gabriel High School and received an associate degree in electronic technology from Penn State Hazleton.
Prior to his retirement in 1985, he was employed by Borroughs Corp. as an electronic technician in various defense locations throughout the United States.
John was a lifetime member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel.
He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and was a care enthusiast who loved the performance, style and handling of vehicles. He also was a Penn State fan.
He was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be sadly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Thompson.
He is survived by his devoted sisters and brothers, Ann Salazer, Hazleton; Richard Thompson and wife, Terry, Albuquerque, N.M.; Kathleen Hock and husband, Eugene, Falls Church, Va.; Jerry Thompson and wife, Linda, Richmond, Va.; sister-in-law, Cindy Thompson, Falls Church, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Donations in John's memory may be made to the Restore His House Campaign at Annunciation Parish, 122 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
For more information, or to leave a sympathy message, please visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 3, 2019