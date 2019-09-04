|
|
John J. Zellner, 62, of Hazleton, passed away Monday evening at his home.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late John G. Zellner, who died on Dec. 14, 2002, and Dolores D. Degutis Zellner, who died July 15, 2018.
John had previously worked with the Unted Rehabilitation Service in Hazleton and at the Avenue of Hazleton as an assembler.
He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Anita.
Surviving are his twin sister, Denise K. Zellner Hazleton; sister, Debi Shandrick and her husband, Dr. Robert Shandrick, Sugarloaf Twp.; niece, Krisse Campell, her husband, Joseph, and their children, Devin, Dara, Ryder and Slade; cousin and caregiver, Eugene Evancho of West Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial to be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Internment will follow in Calvary Cemtery, Drums.
John's public viewing will be held in Transfiguration Church on Thursday morning from 9 to 10 a.m.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 4, 2019