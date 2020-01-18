|
John "Johnny" Joseph Radjavitch Jr., 34, of Freeland passed away Sunday.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Blanyar and their three loving sons, John Thomas, Trevor Austin and Stanley George. Johnny is also survived by his older brother, Justin and his wife, Christine, White Haven, and their four children; mother, Patricia and her life partner, Terry Stahley, Freeland; grandmother, Candida Boyle; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Johnny was preceded in death by his father, John J. Radjavitch Sr., White Haven; paternal grandparents, Stanley and Betty Radjavitch, White Haven; and maternal grandparents, George and Dorothy Boyle, Hazleton.
Johnny attended and graduated from Weatherly Area School District in 2004. He enjoyed hobbies such as dirt bike riding, video gaming with his boys, music, camping with his family and being in the outdoors.
Johnny was previously employed for many years at Split Rock Resorts and Jack Frost Mountain, and also worked in the construction field.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 18, 2020