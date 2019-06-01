The Rev. John K. Manno

Obituary The Rev. John K. Manno, 78, of Williamsport went home to be with the Lord on Thursday following unexpected complications at UPMC Williamsport.



Born April 26, 1941, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Donald M. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Kiehl) Manno.



The Rev. Manno received his early education in the Williamsport public school system. He continued his education at West Chester State College, Marywood College earning a master's of arts in counseling and Loyola University, Chicago. Father attended St. Pius X Seminary, Dalton, and was ordained to the priesthood May 25, 1968, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, by Bishop J. Carroll McCormick, late bishop of the Diocese of Scranton.



The Rev. Manno served as assistant pastor at St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, St. John the Evangelist, Pittston, and Annunciation, Williamsport. Father was chaplain of Bishop Neumann High School, Williamsport from 1973-77. He served as director of religious formation at Pocono Central Catholic, Cresco, from 1977-84. Father Manno received his first pastorate at St. John Bosco, Conyngham, in 1984, where he was instrumental in the building of the church and served until he was named pastor of Annunciation Church, Williamsport, in 1998. Father Manno's last assignment was as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, Montoursville, where he served from 2009 until retirement and was named pastor emeritus in 2016.



The Rev. Manno was a kind and caring neighbor who made every town he lived in a better place. He taught students, worked with the seaman on the docks in New York City and was employed by the YMCA of New York City, one of many jobs where he was ministering and giving of himself to others. His many awards and accomplishments furthermore showed his servant heart. He received the YMCA Racial Justice Award in 2004, the Lycoming College Sister Vincent Humanitarian Award in 2009, National Community Service Award from the American Rescue Workers in 2009, the NAACP Social Justice Award in 2009 and the Alexander Nesbitt Committed to Caring Award in 2016. In the Williamsport area, a place he was extremely proud to call home, he was a member of the Opioid Task Force, Heart of Williamsport, Firetree Place, Project Bald Eagle and creating a Sunday school educational curriculum for individuals struggling with heroin addiction.



Father Manno was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was instrumental as an original organizer and the chaplain of the 9/11 Memorial Collation Ride, which allowed him to combine two things that he loved; honoring veterans and service members and showing his patriotism while enjoying a ride on his own Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was the very proud chaplain of the Williamsport Fire Department and an excellent ambassador of the MDA "Fill the Boot" campaign. Father John remained a lifelong Millionaire at heart, cheering on the cherry and white during basketball games and at other sporting events. Following retirement he became a Facebook user extraordinaire, where he continued to deliver love and support to the communities and people he so dearly loved.



Family was of the utmost importance to Father Manno. Holiday traditions, celebrating Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter will not be the same without his presence, yet precious memories of time spent with family will always be treasured. Among his family and close friends he was well known for his creative style and sense of humor, giving nick names to others, such as "Sister Cuz," "Joe the Lion Killer" and "Mother Superior," and not missing a beat when he in return was nicknamed "Spot."



Surviving are a sister, Dona E. Grayson (Clarence), of Williamsport; a niece, Geneva Sitler of Williamsport; a nephew, Keanu Bunting of Alaska; two great-nieces, Brittany Dressler and Cheyanne Dressler; two great-nephews, Scott Sitler III and Keanu Sitler; cousins, Cindy Cendoma (Gregory Sr.) of Williamsport; Mary Rucinski of Williamsport; Michael Casale (Margaret) of Saginaw, Mich.; Julia Manno and Nicolina Turi, both of Williamsport; his spirit brother, Dr. Lee M. Ciccarelli of Williamsport; good friend, Allen "Unk" Lorson; and all those special people too numerous to mention.



The Rev. Manno was grateful for the wonderful care and attention he received from his recent caregivers, with whom he shared a special bond. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Minx, who was his companion after his beloved dogs Toby and Theo crossed the rainbow bridge.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael K. Manno.



Visitation will be held from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Monsignor Fleming Center of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St. Williamsport.



A Solemn Vespers service will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Annunciation Church. A time of visitation will follow the service until 9 p.m. in church. Additional visitation hours will be held in the church from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.



A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Scranton on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish).



Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport, with motorcycle escort.



Memorial contributions in the Rev. Manno's name may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701, or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 100 Walnut St., Montoursville, PA 17754, or Firetree Place. 600 Campbell St., Williamsport, PA 17701.



Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.



Condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com or on Father Manno's Facebook page.

