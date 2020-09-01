Home

Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800

John Kravich

John Kravich Obituary

John Kravich of Mountain Top passed peacefully from complications of pancreatic cancer Tuesday at 76.

John was the son of John and Mary Kravich, Pittsburgh. John graduated from Penn State University and had a successful career in food service management. John then embarked on a much-loved second career as a faculty member at LCCC. There, he taught hotel and restaurant management in the Culinary Arts program. John also taught RAMP training courses for the LCB all over Pennsylvania.

John was a devoted husband and cherished his family. He loved golf, poker and time with his bride, Jewel. John loved to cook for others and would often gift his delicious creations to neighbors, friends and family. John was known for his listening ear and problem solving. Being a true gentleman, he leaves behind an endless list of friends.

John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jewel; son, Lewis; daughter, Debra; son-in-law, Ernest Searfoss; grandchildren, Daniel, John, Shane and fiance, Sam Smullin; Justin and John; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Colt Ernest. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Marcella and Thomas Shaugnessy, Pittsburgh, and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his loving sister, Cecilia Thompson, Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in his memory. Donations can be mailed to NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or made online at www.npcf.us.

Due to the pandemic services will be private.

Arrangements are by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top.


