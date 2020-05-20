|
John L. Shofran, 77, of Tresckow passed away Monday evening at his residence.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late John & Dorothy (Wisemiller) Shofran.
He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows. A deeply devout man, he had a devotion to the Blessed Mother, organizing the Jericho Rosary for 11 years at St. John's B.C. Church, the first Friday prayer group of the month, serving as president of the Rosary Making Guild, sending over 100,000 rosaries all over the world, and participating in the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Weatherly. He was also a member of the Men of the Sacred Heart.
Prior to retiring, John was owner of J&E IGA Grocery Store, Weatherly, for 24 years, had a Tasty Kake Route in Reading for 20 years and most recently drove a school bus for Ciavarella Transportation.
He is preceded in death by a son, John.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Ernestine Kopec; and children, Brian Shofran and his wife, Jennifer, Texas; Lori Bondurant and her husband, Jeremy, Ocoee, Fla.; and Corinne Peak and her husband, Shawn, Virginia; siblings, Maryann Shofran, Harleysville; and Ronald Shofran and wife, Marsha, Weatherly; five grandchildren, Dorothy and Veronica Shofran; Ryder Bondurant; and Madison and Noah Peak; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held privately at the convenience of the family with interment in Ss. Peter & Paul B.C. Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 20, 2020