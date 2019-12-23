|
|
John "Jacky" M. Gimbi, 82, of West Penn passed away Saturday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Russell and Margaret Parsons Gimbi.
He helped his grandfather, Joel Parsons, at Parsons' Dairy, then he worked for Price's Dairy and Caputo's Ice Plant, Hazleton. He volunteered at Somerset Medical Center, Somerville, N.J., enjoyed watching baseball and was a NASCAR fan.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Joel and Russell Gimbi; aunts, Elizabeth Corazza, Anne Roth and Charlotte Armstrong; and nephew, Thomas Gimbi.
Surviving are his brother, Frederic Gimbi Sr. and his wife, Donna, with whom he resided before moving to Mountain City; cousin, Larry Parsons; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with the Rev. Edward Nostz, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in Weatherly Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to service time.
Memorial donations may be made to New Life Assembly of God, 407 Schuylkill Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or Blue Mountain Christian Retreat, 1 Christian Lane, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 23, 2019