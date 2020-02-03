|
John M. Havrilla, 90, of Tresckow, passed away Sunday morning at Mountain City Nursing Center & Rehabilitation, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Anna Havrilla.
John was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo, and a former member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Tresckow.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as an auto mechanic by Kapes Auto Electric Co., Hazleton.
John enjoyed woodworking, photography and painting, especially portraits and landscapes. Even in his later years, he still enjoyed fixing cars.
Preceding him in death, were his wife, Rosalene Kovalick Havrilla; and brothers, Anthony and George Harvilla.
Surviving are his sons, Joseph Havrilla, Fort Mill, S.C.; Michael Havrilla and wife, Maureen, Round Rock, Texas; John Havrilla, Chapel Hill, N.C.; and Robert Havrilla, Hazleton; and daughter, Marianne McGettigan and husband, Richard, Tresckow; grandchildren, Sean Havrilla and husband, Matthew Gutierrez; Casey Havrilla; Jamie Thomas and husband, Wayne; Amanda McGettigan and fiancé, Zach Masar; and Patrick McGettigan; great-grandchildren, Paige and Zach Thomas; and nieces and nephews also survive.
His funeral will begin with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Monsignor William Baker will officiate.
Interment will follow in St. Michael's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Tresckow.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the church.
Memorial donations can be made to Church of All Saints, 17 N. Cleveland St., McAdoo, PA 18237.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 3, 2020