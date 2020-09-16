Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Susanna, Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish

John M. Recklitis

John M. Recklitis Obituary

John M. Recklitis 90, of Penn Hills, formerly of Hazleton, passed away Tuesday.

He was the ex-husband of Regina (Kurtz) Recklitis and the late Edwina (Ozakuski) Recklitis; father of Michael (Patty); David (Jeannie); Andrea (Mitchell) Berkenkemper; and the late Carolyn (the late Richard) Yurewitch; and Walter; stepfather of Debra (Patrick) Daley; Diane Morton; and Keith Kurtz; grandfather of Daniel and Stephen Berkenkemper; Cody Daley; Lacie Phillips; and Richard Yurewitch; great-grandfather of Jordan, Adrian, Finn, Micah, Madison and Wes Berkenkemper; and Grayson Daley; brother of the late Anthony Recklitis Jr., Edward Recklitis and Mary Recklitis.

He worked in Philadelphia as carpenter and teacher, and at Penn Hills School District as a school vocational education director.

He served in the U.S. Navy in the Sea Bees during the Korean War.

He was named Phoenixville High School Teacher of the Year in 1960.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated today at 11 a.m. at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Susanna Church, Penn Hills.

Soxman Funeral Homes Ltd., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, is in charge of arrangements. 


