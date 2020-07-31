Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

John M. Tokash

John M. Tokash Obituary

John M. Tokash, 90, of Tresckow passed away early Thursday morning at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where he had been a guest.

He was born in Tresckow, son of the late Frank and Pauline (Malletz) Tokach. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church.

A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Milltown, N.J., American Legion and a member of Hazleton American Legion Post 76. Prior to retiring, he was employed at National Starch and Chemical Company in New Jersey and moved back to Tresckow after living in New Brunswick for 39 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Lucille Keal; his son, Louis Tokash, on June 18, 2020; and siblings, Mary Cisar, Pauline Orzeck, Anna Samel and Helen Prefetta.

He is survived by children, John Tokash and his wife, June, Virginia; Mark Tokash and his wife, Jayne, East Brunswick, N.J.; Susan Tokash, Corinth, Miss.; and David Tokash, Tresckow; his brother, Frank Tokach, Florida; three grandchildren, John, Michael and David Tokash; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton. COVID-19 regulations will apply.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private with Interment in Mt. Laurel Memorial Park.


