John Martin Connelly, 85, of Silver Spring, Md., died Wednesday.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn Ann Connelly; his four children, John M. Connelly Jr., Matthew A. Connelly (wife, Elizabeth), James M. Connelly (wife, Rebecca) and Mary Elizabeth Connelly Stiller (husband, Eric); and his seven grandchildren, John M. Connelly III, Margaret E. Connelly, Joseph M. Connelly, Griffin P. Stiller, Benjamin G. Connelly, Robert M. Connelly and Alexa Marie Stiller. He is also survived by his sister, Maureen Connelly Kerr and husband, Kenneth Kerr; his brother, Patrick Connelly and wife, Linda; and numerous cousins.
John, a graduate of Villanova University, served in the U.S. Navy as a civil engineer, rising to the rank of lieutenant. Following his discharge, he worked for the Atlas Powder Co., an explosives manufacturer, for more than 30 years. He retired as the plant engineer of the Atlas facility in Reynolds.
Services are restricted to family only due to the current worldwide pandemic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, Md., on Wednesday.
Interment will follow at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866-1713.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 5, 2020