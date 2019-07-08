John P. "Paulie" Hauck, 78, of Nuremberg, passed away Friday evening at Shenandoah Senior Living Community, Shenandoah.



Born in Bloomsburg on Jan. 13, 1941, he was the son of the late Ralph and Beatrice Zimmerman Hauck and had spent most of his life in Nuremberg.



John was employed as a truck driver by Bradley Caldwell and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Nuremberg, and a U.S. Army veteran. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping with his family.



He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by three siblings, Ralph Hauck Jr., Joyce (Hauck) Anzalone and Georgie Hauck.



Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, the former Cheryl Pangrazzi, whom he married Jan. 8, 1966; three children, Danielle Halon, Tallahassee, Fla.; Heather Decocinis and her companion, Gary Bishop, Sugarloaf; and John Paul Hauck Jr., Nuremberg; six grandchildren, Christian Lescowitch, Earl Bruzgulis, Alexandra Decocinis, Ryan and Brianna Halon and Emily Bishop; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Karlie Escrow; and a sister, C. Lorraine (Hauck) Ponzurick, West Jordan, Utah.



His funeral will be held with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday in Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 260 Mahanoy St., Nuremberg. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday in the church.



Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, assisted the family with the cremation.



Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 33, Nuremberg, PA 18241; to Nuremberg-Weston Volunteer Fire Co., 459 Hazle St., Sugarloaf, PA 18249; or to the .



Published in Standard-Speaker on July 8, 2019