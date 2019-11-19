|
|
John "Jack" Page, 82, of Freeland passed away Sunday at his home.
Born in Freeland, he was the son of the late John Steven and Effie (Wagner) Page.
He was a member of St. John's Reformed Church, Freeland.
Before retiring, he was a mechanic for 35 years at Feussner Ford, Freeland.
Jack enjoyed walking, local poker machines, going to Atlantic City and his two cats, Penny and Tippy.
Surviving is his longtime caregiver and partner, Eleanor "Ellie" DiCintio, and the people closest in his life, Ellie's children, Vince and his wife, Susan, and their children, Victoria and Angelina; Lorraine and her husband, Joe Cook; and Edmond.
As per Jack's wishes there will be no services.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Cards of condolences can be mailed to McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, PA 18224.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 19, 2019