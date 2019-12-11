|
John Paul Bytsura Jr., 68, of Drums died Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late John and Louise (Marchetti) Bytsura.
He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
A veteran, John served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, as a image interpreter, attaining the rank of SP4.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.
He was a member of the Freeland Jaycees, White Haven Sportsman Club, Silver Ridge Hunting Club and was a leader for Boy Scout Troop 473.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Henry Bystura, and a brother-in-law, Leo Dobash Jr.
He is survived by his wife, the former Peggy (Margaret) Dobash; his son, Zachary Bytsura, at home; siblings, Michael Bytsura, Freeland; Bill Bytsura, New York; and Mary Bytsura, Drums; mother-in-law, Margaret Dobash, and brother-in-law, Mark Dobash, both of Drifton; one niece; and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Friday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 11, 2019