Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph
Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, PA
View Map

John Paul Bytsura Jr.

Add a Memory
John Paul Bytsura Jr. Obituary
John Paul Bytsura Jr., 68, of Drums died Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late John and Louise (Marchetti) Bytsura.

He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.

A veteran, John served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, as a image interpreter, attaining the rank of SP4.

Prior to retiring, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

He was a member of the Freeland Jaycees, White Haven Sportsman Club, Silver Ridge Hunting Club and was a leader for Boy Scout Troop 473.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Henry Bystura, and a brother-in-law, Leo Dobash Jr.

He is survived by his wife, the former Peggy (Margaret) Dobash; his son, Zachary Bytsura, at home; siblings, Michael Bytsura, Freeland; Bill Bytsura, New York; and Mary Bytsura, Drums; mother-in-law, Margaret Dobash, and brother-in-law, Mark Dobash, both of Drifton; one niece; and nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends and relatives may call Friday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -