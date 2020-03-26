Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

John R. Ashman

Add a Memory
John R. Ashman Obituary
John R. Ashman, 58, of Ringtown passed away late Tuesday evening at his residence, following a sudden illness.

Born in Hazleton on July 9, 1961, he was the son of the late Ronald Ashman and Barbara (Barlet) Onderko and spent the past 20 years in Ringtown after moving from Drums.

John was a electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and for the past two years he had worked as an elevator inspector for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville, where he had served on the church council.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles and making model airplanes.

Surviving are his wife of the past 10 years, Janice Ashman; a son, John Ashman and his wife, Jessica, serving with the U.S. Navy in Japan; a daughter, Jacqueline Ashman, White Haven; a stepson, Tyler Long, Ringtown; two sisters, Debra Ulshafer and her husband, Lynn, St. Johns; and Rhonda Ashman, Drums; a brother, Ronald Ashman and his wife, Lora, Freeland; a stepfather, Donald Onderko, Drums; four nieces; two nephews; and a grandson on the way.

His funeral will be held with a memorial service at a future date, after sanctions relating to the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -