|
|
John R. Barrett, 67, known as "Butch," who resided at the Red Rooster Inn, Hazleton, passed away Wednesday.
He was employed at Insteel Wire Products for 18 years at Humbolt Industrial Park as a machine operator.
Surviving are his beloved sister, Barbara Mosgo and her husband, John; and several nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 17, 2019