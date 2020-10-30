Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

John R. "Jack" Paulshock

John R. "Jack" Paulshock Obituary

John R. "Jack" Paulshock, 81, who resided with his son, John, and daughter-in-law in Beaver Meadows, died Thursday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Semuta) Paulshock.

He was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.

Jack was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force.

Prior to his retirement, Jack worked for Beltrami Coal Co., Stroehmann Bakery and International paper. Jack was a member of the NRA and the Weatherly Fire Company.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Janice (Prokoprovich) Paulshock; two brothers, the Rev. Emil Paulshock and Andrew Paulshock; and sister, Elizabeth Kasha.

Surviving are three children, John Paulshock and wife, Deborah, Beaver Meadows; Jeffrey Paulshock and wife, Libby, Indiana; Jessica Pascoe and husband, Dennis, Weatherly; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

As per Jack's request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.


