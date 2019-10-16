|
John R. Pavuk, 72, of Hazle Twp. died Monday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Fellin) Pavuk.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the reserves.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Prior to retiring, he was a Pennsylvania State Policeman, serving out of barracks in Reading, Pottsville, Blooming Grove and Hazleton before retiring.
He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ellen Pugliese; his son, Jon A. Pavuk and his wife, Nadia, Palmerton; two grandchildren, Isabella and Madeline Pavuk, Palmerton; and extended family member, Alivia Stoss.
The funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church, Drums.
Interment will follow in St. Johns Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Friday at the church from 9 to 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 16, 2019