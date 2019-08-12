|
|
John R. Salazer of Hazleton passed away late Saturday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Standard-Speaker.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 12, 2019