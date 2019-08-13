|
John "Jack" R. Salazer, of Hazleton, passed away peacefully late Saturday evening, surrounded by his loving family in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born and raised in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John N. and Rose (Fellin) Salazer.
John was a 1952 graduate of Hazleton High School. He received his bachelor of arts degree from King's College and his masters degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.
During his professional career, he worked for various county and state social services, retiring from the White Haven State Center. His passion to help people continued after retirement and he accepted a part time position as a social worker at All Care Home Care. He also held a seat on their board of trustees.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963.
Having deep faith, John was a member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel for 50 years and was active in the community, including the church choir and fundraising events. Until his passing, he served on the parish board of "Restore His House," a capital campaign for structural repairs to the church.
He was also a past member of Hazleton Elks Lodge 200.
John enjoyed travel, golfing, fishing and music. His favorite memories were family trips to the New Jersey shore. One of his fondest pastimes was entertaining family and friends at their summer cabin on the Nescopeck Creek. It was at the cabin that he shared and taught his passion for fishing to his grandchildren.
John was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, the former Ann Thompson; two daughters, Mary Beth Stringent and her husband, Michael, Camp Hill; and Denise Parise and her husband, Paul, Camp Hill; son, Johnathan Salazer and his wife, Holly, State College; his cherished grandchildren, Michael John Stringent, Paul Aaron Parise, Luke John Parise, Liv Salazer and Ty Salazer; a sister, Rosemary VanVranken, Des Plaines, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
John leaves a legacy of faith and character to his loving family.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday from Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton. Interment with military honors will follow in the parish cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of John can made to Restore His House Campaign at Annunciation Parish, 122 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 13, 2019