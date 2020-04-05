|
|
John Richard McNeal Sr., 81, of East Walnut Street, Hazleton, died Friday at the Pavilion in St. Luke Village, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton on July 5, 1938, he was a son of the late Norman and Martha (Zeigler) McNeal and spent his entire life in the area.
Following graduation from Hazleton High School in 1956, John enlisted in the Army Reserves and served from 1956 until 1960.
He began his employment with Dorr-Oliver of Hazleton and remained with the company for 47 years, retiring as a purchasing officer in 2000.
John was a very active member of Mission Life Church of Hazleton, formerly St. Johns Primitive Methodist Church, and volunteered with the Red Cross Disaster Relief Program. He committed to spending countless hours tending to his backyard pond and garden and enjoyed working on puzzle games. He especially loved the time he spent with his son hunting and fishing and cherished the times he would spend with his grandchildren teaching them to fish and bake.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents were his wife, the former Donna Lee Gibson; brother, William McNeal and sister, Helen McNeal.
Surviving are his daughters, Lynn McNeal-Rodriguez, Hazleton; and Tracie Dee Hunsinger, North Carolina; son, John McNeal Jr. and his wife, Lori, Tresckow; grandchildren, Brittny, Darrin, Barbara, Colyn, Jessie, Malika, Austin, Brandon, Nicole; and great-grandson, Desmond. Also surviving are brother, Norman McNeal and his wife, Suzanne, Hazleton; sisters-in-law, Barbara Chilcoat, Jean Generose, Andrea Gibson and Suzanna Gibson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, no services are planned at this time. However, once restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be planned.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel and will announce all future service information at the appropriate time.
Memorial donations to Mission Life Church, 313 E. Juniper St., Hazleton, PA 18201, or to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, are welcomed by the family.
Condolences messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 5, 2020