A memorial service for John Richard McNeal Sr., 81, of East Walnut Street, Hazleton, who died April 3, will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Mission Life Church, 313 East Juniper St., Hazleton.
The Rev. Mario Cordero of Mission Life Church will preside. Burial will take place in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Friends and family are invited to visitation period Friday at the church that will begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue until time of service.
For the safety and well-being of everyone, it is asked that those in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home, Hazleton, is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 1, 2020