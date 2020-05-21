|
John "Mutty" Rossi, 60, of Tresckow passed away Saturday night at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Louis D. Rossi and Mary Luchi.
Prior to retiring, many knew Mutty through his longtime service at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment instructor and a road foreman. He was always willing to lend a hand or fix what was broken. Mutty was best known for his iconic laugh and unique sense of humor. He was a positive energy source on an ordinary day.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Louis J. Rossi Sr.; and sister, Mildred James.
Surviving are his companion, Susan Alber; son, Jonathan Rossi, Hazleton; sister, Bernadine Faust, Drums; brother, Leonard Rossi and his wife, Mary Jan, Conyngham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will schedule his services after the restrictions have been lifted.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 21, 2020