Home

POWERED BY

John "Mutty" Rossi

Add a Memory
John "Mutty" Rossi Obituary
John "Mutty" Rossi, 60, of Tresckow passed away Saturday night at his home.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Louis D. Rossi and Mary Luchi.

Prior to retiring, many knew Mutty through his longtime service at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment instructor and a road foreman. He was always willing to lend a hand or fix what was broken. Mutty was best known for his iconic laugh and unique sense of humor. He was a positive energy source on an ordinary day. 

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Louis J. Rossi Sr.; and sister, Mildred James.

Surviving are his companion, Susan Alber; son, Jonathan Rossi, Hazleton; sister, Bernadine Faust, Drums; brother, Leonard Rossi and his wife, Mary Jan, Conyngham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will schedule his services after the restrictions have been lifted.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -