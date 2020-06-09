Home

POWERED BY

John "Jack" Trotsky

Add a Memory
John "Jack" Trotsky Obituary
John "Jack" Trotsky, 67, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Saturday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Dziak) Trotsky.

Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, whether it was riding or working on them. Jack was the founder and previous owner of Iron Hawg Custom Cycles, Hazleton, and continued to work there. He enjoyed working and spending time with his Iron Hawg family.

Surviving are his wife, Michele Patanovich Trotsky; stepdaughters, Amber, Kelsey and Shauna Whittaker, at home; a brother, Thomas Trotsky and wife, Darlene, Utah; and a sister, Joanne Barna and husband, Michael, Freeland. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

At the request of the deceased, no services will be held.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -