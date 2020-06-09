|
|
John "Jack" Trotsky, 67, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Saturday morning surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Dziak) Trotsky.
Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, whether it was riding or working on them. Jack was the founder and previous owner of Iron Hawg Custom Cycles, Hazleton, and continued to work there. He enjoyed working and spending time with his Iron Hawg family.
Surviving are his wife, Michele Patanovich Trotsky; stepdaughters, Amber, Kelsey and Shauna Whittaker, at home; a brother, Thomas Trotsky and wife, Darlene, Utah; and a sister, Joanne Barna and husband, Michael, Freeland. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
At the request of the deceased, no services will be held.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 9, 2020