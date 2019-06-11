John W. Herring Jr.

Obituary Condolences John W. "Butch" Herring Jr., 71, of Beaver Brook passed away Sunday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John W. Sr. and Blodwin (Davis) Herring.



John was a member of Welsh Congregational Church, Hazle Village.



Prior to retiring, he was employed by Altadis Corp. and the former Consolidated Cigar Corp., McAdoo, for more than 40 years.



John enjoyed raising and racing pigeons. He also had a love for gospel music.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Ruth Ann Gallo.



Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Alice (Nester) Herring; sons, John W. Herring III and wife, Amy, Lehighton; and Michael Herring, Audenried; grandchildren, Amanda and Martina Herring; and nieces and nephews.



The Rev. Melvin S. Mundie will conduct the funeral service Thursday at 11 a.m. at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.



Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

