Jonathan Andrew Breznitsky

Jonathan Andrew Breznitsky Obituary
Jonathan Andrew Breznitsky, 26, of Freeland passed away Sunday at his home.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of John Breznitsky, Freeland, and the late Kathleen Alishofski Breznitsky.

Jonathan was employed at Citterio USA, Freeland. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are a sister, Marybeth Beuhring and husband, Benjamin, Freeland; a brother, Carl Busch, Weatherly; aunts, Mary Belanchik and husband, Robert, Freeland; Karen Pauline, Hazleton; Janie Alishofski, Hazleton; and Pattie Alishofski, Hazleton; uncles, Bill Breznitsky, Freeland; David Breznitsky, Freeland; and Thomas Alishofski, Hazleton; nieces and nephews, Braxton Beuhring; and Evan and Emma Busch.

Jonathan was an avid sports fan who followed the Miami Dolphins and the Penguins. He also enjoyed golfing, football and basketball.

Funeral services will be held Friday, at 9:30 a.m. from the McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland. The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 15, 2020
