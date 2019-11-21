|
Jonathon Joseph Plesce, 68, passed away peacefully Tuesday, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Hazleton on Jan. 14, 1951, Jonathon was the son of the late John Plesce and Catherine Deeb Plesce.
Jon is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Savoy Plesce; his two daughters, Angela Grace Avillion and husband, Paul; and Christina Marie Gavio and husband, Dr. Daniel Gavio; and two grandchildren, whom he adored, Paul Jonathon and Joseph Avillion.
Jon enjoyed spending time with his family and grandsons at the beach, especially sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico.
He is also survived by three sisters, Sharon Halko and husband, Frank; Kathryn Cullari and husband, Dr. Salvatore Cullari; and Geraldine McElroy and husband, Michael. In addition, he will be lovingly remembered by several nieces and nephews.
Prior to retirement, Jon was employed by Hazleton General Hospital for 35 years.
He was a talented musician and played the guitar in several local bands throughout the years including, The Canterbury Tales, Ognir and the Night People and, most recently, Monterey. He was known for his love of sports and was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 21, 2019