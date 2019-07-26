|
|
Joseph A. DeFluri III, 55, of Lebanon, passed away July 16 at his residence.
He was the husband of Christine M. (Gothie) DeFluri. Born in Lattimer Mines on April 28, 1964, Joseph was the son of Betsy (Giarrizzi) DeFluri and the late Joseph A. DeFluri Jr.
He was a member of the Church of St. Cecilia. Joseph retired in 2016 after 25 years as highway patrolman assigned to Troop R-Dunmore and Troop L-Reading, and proudly worked 11 years on the bomb squad in the Hazardous Device and Explosive Section headquartered in Hershey.
After retirement, he enjoyed working for North Cornwall Twp. as a part of their and maintenance crew, where he made many great friendships. Joseph loved the outdoors, camping, hunting and was a proud supporter of his son's Eagle Scout experience. Above everything else, time spent with family was his favorite time of all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph F. DeFluri IV; a brother, Michael DeFluri, husband of Anita; mother and father-in-law, Francis and Janice Gothie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeannine and Steve Heister and Jessica and James O'Brien; nieces, Nicole DeFluri and Hayley Heister; and nephews, Rowen and Finn O'Brien.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 26, 2019