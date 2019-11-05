|
|
Dr. Joseph A. Jumpeter of Hazleton passed away in Pinnacle Health Community General Hospital, Harrisburg, on Saturday.
Joseph, born in McAdoo on March 18, 1941, was the only child of the late Elizabeth Stasko and Anthony Jumpeter.
He and his wife, Helen Dahmus Jumpeter, who survives him, met at Penn State University and were married in Eisenhower Chapel there in 1967. Dr. Jumpeter received his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in music education from Penn State. He also earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in music there.
He taught at Penn State Hazleton and Penn State Wilkes-Barre for many years and, upon his retirement, was awarded the title of professor emeritus, recognizing his significant scholarly performance and his continual focus on promoting student learning to encourage student retention. Dr. Jumpeter published articles in numerous scholarly journals.
He arranged a number of musical compositions, including an anthem to celebrate the 150th anniversary of First Presbyterian Church, Hazleton. He presented his work at academic seminars and clinics all over the United States and Canada. Joseph developed the Honors Program on both the Penn State Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre campuses, which was designed to encourage student learning. He produced and directed medieval feasts at both campuses where students and faculty dressed in period costumes, participated in music and song and enjoyed elegant food. He organized and chaperoned frequent trips for students that enhanced both their musical and general education.
Dr. Jumpeter was a marvelous professor, an incredible musical artist and a kind friend to those he knew for years and those he met by chance. Joseph played and sang with numerous musical groups and at many area churches as well as Temple Beth Israel throughout his career. At the time of his death, he was the organist and choir director at First Presbyterian Church, Hazleton, a post he held for 35 years. He was also the organist at St. James Episcopal Church, Drifton.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service Friday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Broad St., Hazleton. The Rev. Dr. Gregory Palmer will officiate.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 5, 2019