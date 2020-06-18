|
Joseph A. Minneci, 61, of Lancaster, and formerly of McAdoo, passed away June 10.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Lucille Bonafair Parrell and the late Santo Minneci. He was the loving fiancé of Colleen Mowday.
Joseph was a 1977 graduate of West Hazleton High School, where he excelled at athletics and was a 1984 graduate of East Stroudsburg University and was a member of the 1982 Pennsylvania Conference Football Championship team.
Additionally, Joseph proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977 to 1980.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Zachary, Cassidy and Ryan; brothers, Peter Minneci, McAdoo; and John Adams, Hometown; and niece, Natiya Adams, survive him.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 18, 2020