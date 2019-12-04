|
Joseph A. Sebia, 89, of Hazleton passed away at his home early Tuesday morning.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Angeline Bove Sebia and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War.
He was last employed by the City of Hazleton Department of Public Works.
He was one of the founding members of the Freedom Social Club.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Rosemary Marion, in 2003; son, Jerry Sebia; grandson, Jordan Sebia; brothers, Anthony "Butch" and Lewis "Skip" Sebia.
Surviving are his children, Joseph Sebia and his wife, Marion, and son, Gabriel, Weatherly; Gene Sebia and his wife, Keila, and children, Jared and his wife, Jalie; Julian and his fiancé, Brittany Williams; Valeria, Angelina and Sebastian, all of Philadelphia; and Janet Gasser, her husband, Christopher, and children, A.J. and his fiancé, Alyssa Sitch, and Jerry, Hazleton; great-grandchildren, George and Jordan Sebia; sister, Marie Guydish and her husband, John, California; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church. Those attending should go directly to the church Saturday morning.
Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 4, 2019