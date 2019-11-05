Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Joseph B. Kohut

Joseph B. Kohut Obituary
Joseph B. Kohut, 86, of Hazleton, and previously a guest at The Laurels and St. Luke Pavilion, died Oct. 28 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Joseph and Mary Skasko Kohut.

Joseph was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, where he served as a former trustee of the parish, served as an usher and sang in the church choir. He was a member of the Third Order of Franciscans and active in many other church activities.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served with the 3rd Recon Company, 3rd Infantry Division, in the Korean War.

He is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's B.C. Church, Hazleton.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends and relatives may call Thursday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 5, 2019
