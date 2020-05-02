|
Joseph B. Webb III, 61, of Bloomsburg passed away early Friday morning at his home in Bloomsburg, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Mount Holly, N.J., on April 10, 1959, he was the son of Viola (McCleary) Webb, Medford, N.J., and the late Joseph Webb Jr., and spent the past 31 years in Bloomsburg after moving from New Jersey.
Joseph was a laborer for Pennsy Supply and Popple Construction.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War and served from 1990 to 1992. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8161, Conyngham.
Joseph enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved spending time with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his loving wife of 37 years, the former Wendy Brown, to whom he was married July 10, 1982, in Southampton, N.J.; two sons, Joseph B. Webb IV, Bloomsburg; and Harry Webb and his wife, Rachel, Bloomsburg; three grandchildren, Trevor, Aisha and Zachary Webb; three sisters, Cindy Seabridge, Southampton, N.J.; Sue Durham, Medford, N.J.; and Sandy Myers and her husband, Dave, Prosperity, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held with a memorial service at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, at a date and time to be announced once restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or online at .
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 2, 2020